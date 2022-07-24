Serial Shoplifter Allegedly Stole 18 More Times in Chicago While on Bail

A woman with 12 shoplifting convictions has been accused of doing the same thing 18 more times in Chicago, prosecutors said Friday.

The most recent incidents happened while she was on bail regarding a shoplifting case, CWB Chicago reported.

Ingrid Campos said she targeted the TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores believing they did not have security and would not chase suspects, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Burke.

“Campos allegedly shoplifted from the chains’ stores 18 times between February 28 and July 7, then sold the stolen merchandise for half the price in nearby alleys and at a salon,” the outlet said.

During some of the incidents, the suspect allegedly took items such as bags, clothes, shoes, and beauty products.

The CWB Chicago report continued:

On June 24, she allegedly stole goods worth $1,099.65 from the TJ Maxx at 6456 West Irving Park. Burke said two of the other raids netted products worth more than $900 each. All of the alleged thefts were recorded by store surveillance cameras, and loss prevention agents witnessed some of them, according to Burke. Apparently, though, they didn’t chase Campos.

Earlier this month, detectives followed the suspect out of a Marshalls store. She allegedly sold stolen items in a nearby alleyway.

Following Campos’ arrest, she claimed she had a drug problem which caused her to commit the crimes.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy accused of robbing five businesses in under an hour in Chicago was arrested this month. The young person also reportedly had an outstanding warrant.

In December, Joe Perillo, a high-end car dealer in the city, criticized Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) and Cook County Attorney Kim Foxx’s poor law enforcement policies.

Perillo’s business had recently been the target of a smash and grab robbery.

“Their legacy is going to be they ruined a great city if we don’t turn this around,” Perillo stated.

Per the CWB Chicago report, the suspect received several charges of felony counts regarding retail theft, and five felony counts of operating a continuing financial crime enterprise.

She was also reportedly wanted for not showing up to court over a misdemeanor retail theft charge.

A judge ordered the suspect to pay $300 toward bail, adding Campos must pay $100 more “because she broke the rules of bail in her pending case and another $1,000 for an outstanding warrant,” the report concluded.