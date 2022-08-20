NYPD: Suspect Gropes Girl, 13, Punches Father in Face Near Times Square

Image of the suspect who allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl and punched her father near Times Square. (NYPD Handout)
NYPD Handout
Ethan Letkeman

Police are searching for a wanted suspect who allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl and punched her father in the face near Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.

“It was reported to police that on August 7, 2022 at [7:29 p.m.] in front of 229 West 43 Street an unknown individual grabbed the buttocks of a 13 year old female,” according to a New York Police Department (NYPD) report.

When the father, 55, attempted to confront the suspect, he was punched in the face and received a laceration injury.

He received medical treatment on the scene by officials.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect on Thursday, who is seen wearing a dark blue Boston Red Sox t-shirt.

Image of the suspect who allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl and punched her father near Times Square. (NYPD Handout)

The investigation is currently ongoing as police continue to search for the suspect.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Although Times Square is a popular tourist destination in the Democrat-run New York City, crime is on the rise in the famous commercial advertising area.

Overall reported crime in the NYPD’s Midtown South Precinct – where the alleged crime occurred – is up by 59.4 percent from the week of August 1 to 7 from 2021 to 2022. Burglary is up by 65.5 percent, robbery is up by 71.7 percent, and murder is up by a whopping 150 percent.

According to a recent poll, rising crime is making residents in the Big Apple concerned about their safety, as 76 percent fear they could be the victim of a violent crime.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.