Police are searching for a wanted suspect who allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl and punched her father in the face near Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.

“It was reported to police that on August 7, 2022 at [7:29 p.m.] in front of 229 West 43 Street an unknown individual grabbed the buttocks of a 13 year old female,” according to a New York Police Department (NYPD) report.

When the father, 55, attempted to confront the suspect, he was punched in the face and received a laceration injury.

He received medical treatment on the scene by officials.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect on Thursday, who is seen wearing a dark blue Boston Red Sox t-shirt.

The investigation is currently ongoing as police continue to search for the suspect.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Although Times Square is a popular tourist destination in the Democrat-run New York City, crime is on the rise in the famous commercial advertising area.

Overall reported crime in the NYPD’s Midtown South Precinct – where the alleged crime occurred – is up by 59.4 percent from the week of August 1 to 7 from 2021 to 2022. Burglary is up by 65.5 percent, robbery is up by 71.7 percent, and murder is up by a whopping 150 percent.

According to a recent poll, rising crime is making residents in the Big Apple concerned about their safety, as 76 percent fear they could be the victim of a violent crime.

