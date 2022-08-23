A 36-year-old shopper was brutally sucker punched from behind at a mall in Brooklyn while no bystanders are seen immediately aiding the victim, including a security guard, in footage released by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The assault happened at Kings Plaza Mall in the Mill Basin neighborhood of Brooklyn at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Watch:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 8/20/22 at approx. 6:00 PM, inside of Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn, the suspect approached a 36-year-old male from behind and punched him in the head causing a serious physical injury. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/JxCqusrYzk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 23, 2022

As the footage begins, a 36-year-old man is seen standing by himself before being approached by another man from behind, who sucker punches him in an unprovoked manner.

The suspect is then seen walking away from the victim’s motionless body.

While multiple bystanders are visibly nearby the 36-year-old’s body, no one is seen aiding the victim for the rest of the footage — approximately 20 seconds.

During this time, a security guard can be seen walking by the victim’s motionless body but also does not attend to him as he walks away. He even appears to look at the victim while walking.

The 36-year-old was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, WABC reported.

The NYPD released additional footage of what appears to be the suspect exiting a black Honda Civic at a parking exit in the mall.

It is unknown why the attack occurred, as police continue to search for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or send a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or their Twitter page.

This attack comes after a victim was sucker punched by another man outside in a similarly unprovoked manner on August 12, Breitbart News reported. Bui Van Phu, 55, was later identified as the alleged suspect and was charged with attempted murder.

Felony Assaults in the Big Apple are up by 18.8 percent from this time last year, NYPD crime data shows. Overall, crime across the city is up by 35.6 percent.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.