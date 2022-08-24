An individual who allegedly pushed a man off a CTA platform onto a rail line in Chicago was arrested twice later that day, CWB Chicago reported.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) charged James Stamps, 28, of Joliet, Illinois, with one felony count of aggravated battery after he was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in an assault at the CTA station at the 400 block of South Damen street at approximately 6:45 a.m.

The victim, 26, went to the hospital to be treated for injuries but was later released, according to police via ABC 7.

He is currently in jail with bail set at $100,000. He is eligible to be released on Chicago’s electric monitoring program if he posts a bond for $10,000, CWB Chicago reported.

As it turns out, Stamps ended up being arrested two times on August 5 in two separate incidents following the alleged assault, according to the CPD.

After leaving the train station, Stamps traveled to Rush University Medical Center to be treated for an unknown injury. Unhappy with the service at the hospital, the 28-year-old allegedly shattered a hospital glass window after throwing a rock at it.

He was initially detained by hospital security before being arrested by CPD officers at 10:36 p.m.

When Stamps was arrested, police heard him say he smashed the window because his feet hurt and he wanted a place to lie down and eat.

Stamps was released at 3:20 p.m. but was arrested again less than two hours later at 5:00 p.m. for throwing rocks at a worker and his work truck at 1300 Block of South Clark Street in the South Loop.

On Monday, the charges Stamps faced for the afternoon arrest were dropped, but he was sentenced by a judge to five days in jail for the hospital arrest. However, he did not need to serve the sentence due to time already served, CWB Chicago reported, citing court records.

As Stamps walked out of the court, he was arrested for the train track assault after officers concluded that he was the suspect in the surveillance footage of the train track attack.

Reported crime in Chicago is up by 34 percent compared to this time last year, according to CPD statistics, though aggravated battery cases are down by four percent.

Over the past weekend, 34 individuals were shot in the Windy City, including three who did not survive, Breitbart News reported on Monday.

