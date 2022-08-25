Couple Accused of Stealing from Tennessee Church on First Date

“The investigation revealed Sabastian Spencer (20) and Danielle Salvato (19), had located an open door and entered a church at that location. The investigation revealed the two suspects had stolen several items from inside the church,” the department continued.

The couple reportedly met on a dating app and said they entered the building because there would be a piano inside. They apparently played the instrument for approximately 30 minutes.

In a recent statement, Indian Lake Peninsula Church addressed the incident and told members the items taken from the worship center were a pair of drumsticks, several Bibles, and an offering plate.

“Our cameras were able to capture them doing this, as well as the vehicle they were driving. In reporting this to the Hendersonville Police, the HPD was able to quickly identify the individuals. Before Thursday was over, we had all items back in our possession,” the church said, adding it appreciated its relationship with police.

“Our Administrative Pastor, Drew Altom, tried to communicate to the media that we have care and concern for the individual lives of these people. Please be praying for them. The church is not pressing any charges, but the state may choose to move forward with charges for breaking and entering,” the statement read.

Authorities asked citizens with more information regarding the case to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the area’s Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

A similar incident happened in May when a church in Park Slope, Brooklyn, was left reeling after the theft of its tabernacle which was a valuable piece of art.

A neighbor said at the time, “This community is beautiful. We are all parishioners and we all stay together and it’s sad to hear this.”