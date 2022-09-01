A man was severely injured after being attacked with a baseball bat in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened that afternoon at Saint John’s Place and Ralph Avenue in Crown Heights where a man was arguing with others, Fox 5 reported Thursday.

Video footage showed four people standing on the sidewalk when someone wearing a red hoodie and black pants appeared to swing a baseball bat at another individual wearing a yellow shirt.

WARNING – GRAPHIC VIDEO:

WANTED ASSAULT: On 7/31/22 @ 2:50 PM vicinity of St John's Pl & Ralph Ave @NYPD73PCT the unknown individuals engaged the victim in a verbal dispute & assaulted the victim. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/XVDO6KzY8x — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 1, 2022

Moments later, the person in the red hoodie swung at the individual again while someone else wearing a dark colored shirt appeared to hit the victim in the face.

A person wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt also seemed to hit the individual, who eventually ran across the street.

The victim was transported to Kings County Hospital and listed in critical condition after suffering a severe laceration and swelling on his face.

The suspects remained on the loose. The group was described as three men whose ages ranged from 15 to 30 years old.

“New York City Police say the one who had the baseball bat appears to be a juvenile and was last seen wearing white sneakers, black sweatpants, and a red hoodie,” the Fox report continued.

Social media users expressed their opinions of the incident, one person writing, “This is absolutely barbaric! What has become of NYC? It’s like a dystopian novel has come to life.”

“Abusers and criminals who get away with it because they don’t fear the law. Until the laws change we will keep seeing this kind of criminals in the street,” another commented.

Several Democrat-controlled cities across America have suffered a rise in violent crime this year compared to the previous year, according to a report.

Data Fox News reviewed in June found rates of violent crimes such as homicide, rape, robbery, and assault in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, DC, were on their way to breaking last year’s levels, per Breitbart News.

“Democrat Mayor Eric Adams’s New York City is enduring the highest uptick in violent crime of any of the cities as there has been a 25.8 percent increase in homicide, rape, robbery, and assault, compared to the same period in 2021 Fox News reports,” the outlet stated.

“Moreover, the Big Apple’s crime statistics show the seven major felony categories – including the four violent crimes in conjunction with burglary, grand larceny auto, and grand larceny – have risen an astounding 38 percent through June 19 compared to the same time frame last year,” it concluded.