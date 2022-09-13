Las Vegas Democrat Accused of Murdering Journalist Smirks During Court Appearance

Robert Telles, the Democrat Clark County administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas Journal-Review investigative reporter, was seen smiling during his court appearance on Tuesday morning.

The 45-year-old Democrat stood in the doorway of the Las Vegas courtroom while smirking during his hearing, KSNV reported. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20,

Robert Telles was in court this morning for an arraignment, but the case was continued. He appeared to be smirking a bit @News3LV pic.twitter.com/8rJJqXgL66 — Kyle Wilcox (@KyleNews3LV) September 13, 2022

Las Vegas public officer Robert Telles smiles as he faces murder charges https://t.co/L1mtUuWyGP pic.twitter.com/SGRNR0HHRn — New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2022

Telles was also seen wearing white bandages on his arms which came from his alleged suicide attempt when he slashed his wrists before being taken into custody last week, according to an arrest report via the Daily Mail.

Telles is also suspected of having taken drugs before he was apprehended.

The Democrat official was charged last week in connection with the murder of Jeff German, 69, who was found dead outside his home with multiple stab wounds on September 3.

“Police said in a press conference that Telles’s DNA was found at German’s murder scene and thus charged him with the fatal stabbing. Police also said they found a pair of bloody sneakers and a hat worn by Telles at the time of the murder,” Breitbart News reported last week.

German had been investigating and exposing Telles’s corruption in the public administrator’s office.

Telles recently lost his reelection following German’s investigations. The journalist was planning a follow-up piece on the 45-year-old and other Clark County officials.

Part of the investigations into Telles and the other three Clark County officials include hostile work environments and an inappropriate relationship with a colleague, according to the Review-Journal.

Telles had responded to the investigations by calling German a “bully” on Twitter.

The Clark County administrator is still receiving paychecks while he is in prison as he has not officially left his role yet. He currently makes a salary of $130,000 per year.

German had covered crime and corruption in Las Vegas for over 40 years and was regarded as one of the Review-Journal’s most respected journalists.

