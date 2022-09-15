Chicago Police: Man Arrested for Attempting to Kidnap 5-Year-Old Girl

A man was arrested Monday for attempting to kidnap and buy off a five-year-old girl in front of her mother in Chicago, according to police.

The incident occurred around noon at the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue on September 8, when Gerardo Posadas, 25, attempted to kidnap the girl who was accompanied by her mother.

The man is seen in security camera footage approaching the mother and her daughter, and he allegedly tried to pay the mother $150 to “buy” the girl, police said via Fox News.

After the mother refused, Posadas is then seen trying to grab the girl’s hair, but the mother pulls her away and leaves with her daughter.

The 25-year-old was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated attempted kidnapping of a child 13 and under and aggravated battery in a public place.

Posadas has a lengthy history criminal history with arrests dating back to 2014 when he was charged with defacing property as an 18-year-old, according to Chicago police records.

His most recent arrest occurred in August 2021 when he was charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Overall, Posadas has been arrested five times by Chicago police.

The accused 25-year-old was ordered by a judge to undergo a mental evaluation during his court hearing on Thursday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

