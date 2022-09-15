Police: Man Shoplifts $1,100 of King Crab Legs from Michigan Costco

Police in Roseville, Michigan, say they have identified a man who entered a Costco Wholesale store and stole approximately $1,100 worth of king crab legs.

According to police via the Detroit News, the suspect walked into the store but did not present a Costco membership card to workers at the entrance.

Tips sought on man who stole $1,000 in king crab legs from Roseville Costco https://t.co/cD5XHhRyNY — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) September 15, 2022

The man then proceeded to the seafood area of the store, where he stole $1,107 in king crab legs. He then exited without attempting to pay for any of the items.

After asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect Thursday morning, officials later confirmed on social media that they had identified the man in connection to the theft, the Macomb Daily reported.

“The subject has been identified,” the Roseville Police Department said. “Thank you everyone for the help.”

Police have not publicly released the suspect’s identity as of yet. It is unknown if the suspect is being questioned or in custody.

Security camera footage shows the suspect wearing light gray shorts and a dark gray Under Armour t-shirt. Police described the man as being in his 30s with medium-length brown hair and a thin beard.

The theft occurred at the Costco on Gratiot Avenue at Interstate 696 in Roseville, located approximately 17 miles north of Detroit.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.