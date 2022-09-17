A former Florida Christian school teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly twerking on an 18-year-old male student at the prom in April. She is also accused of pressuring him to drink alcohol at the event.

Julie Hoover, 39, a former teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, is facing a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a second-degree felony charge of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student, according to police via WCTV.

Investigators allege that Hoover pressured the senior student to drink alcohol at the prom. At one point, the then-teacher forced the straw from the cup of her alcoholic beverage into his mouth.

Hoover had alcohol at the event due to beverages being placed in a back room for staff for later, after the students left.

The student also told investigators Hoover was “twerking” on him on the dance floor, which prompted some students to get in between him and the then-teacher. The 18-year-old noted it made him feel uncomfortable.

Hoover had been charged in June for sexting an 18-year-old male student and attempting to sneak him into her home while her husband was at work, Breitbart News reported.

It is unknown whether the two separate charges involve the same student.

An official with Point of Grace Christian School said that they were aware of the additional allegations against Hoover, according to WCTV.

Hoover is no longer employed by the school, according to an official from Point of Grace.

“The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office informed us of the allegations against Mrs. Hoover, and we have cooperated with the investigation. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not comment any further at this time,” the official said in a statement.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.