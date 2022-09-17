Video shows Democrat official Robert Telles, accused of murdering an investigative reporter this month, being arrested in 2020 in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas police body camera video showed Telles, who at the time was taken into custody regarding accusations of domestic battery and subsequently resisting arrest, with officers outside his home, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday.

“Don’t do anything more stupid than you’ve already done, please,” an officer told him. Telles then asked, “Can anybody tell me who the hell did I hit?”

“You guys just want to take me down because I’m a public official,” he claimed while officers held his hands behind his back:

His wife, Mae Ismael, reportedly called 911 for help while she and the children hid in a room.