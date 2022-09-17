Video shows Democrat official Robert Telles, accused of murdering an investigative reporter this month, being arrested in 2020 in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas police body camera video showed Telles, who at the time was taken into custody regarding accusations of domestic battery and subsequently resisting arrest, with officers outside his home, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday.
“Don’t do anything more stupid than you’ve already done, please,” an officer told him. Telles then asked, “Can anybody tell me who the hell did I hit?”
“You guys just want to take me down because I’m a public official,” he claimed while officers held his hands behind his back:
His wife, Mae Ismael, reportedly called 911 for help while she and the children hid in a room.
Telles allegedly grabbed her by the neck and struck her arm and also tried to break things in the car as they drove home. Once they arrived, she claimed Telles screamed, “Kill me!”
During his encounter with police, Telles claimed his civil rights were being violated.
“I am so not like somebody who is embarrassed. I am a public official. I am not trying to be like an asshole or a jerk,” he said. “I would like to be reelected.”
The Clark County Democrat was arrested last week on suspicion of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German following reports he wrote exposing corruption, Breitbart News reported September 8.
Telles was booked into the county detention center after German was found dead outside his home with multiple stab wounds.
In addition, Telles reportedly had self-inflicted stab wounds when officials took him into custody.
Telles was seen smiling during an appearance in court on Tuesday while wearing bandages on his arms, according to Breitbart News.
Robert Telles was in court this morning for an arraignment, but the case was continued. He appeared to be smirking a bit @News3LV pic.twitter.com/8rJJqXgL66
— Kyle Wilcox (@KyleNews3LV) September 13, 2022
The bandages were reportedly for wounds from a suicide attempt where he slashed his wrists.
“Telles recently lost his reelection following German’s investigations. The journalist was planning a follow-up piece on the 45-year-old and other Clark County officials,” Breitbart News reported.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.