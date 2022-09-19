A New York City homeless woman was sexually assaulted early Sunday morning while she was sleeping on the sidewalk, according to police.

Police say an unidentified male approached the 52-year-old woman at approximately 12:15 a.m. on of West 31st Street and in between 8th and 9th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

The individual allegedly exposed himself and preformed a sex act on the victim while she was sleeping.

The suspect fled the area after the woman resisted his attack, police say.

The victim was taken by EMS to Lenox Health Greenwich Hospital for evaluation. Her condition is unknown.

Police have released a photo of the unidentified suspect in connection the incident (pictured above).

Democrat-controlled New York City is experiencing an uptick of violent crime, including an increase in sexual attacks.

Overall reported violent crime is has increased by 34.7 percent from this time last year, while reported rape is up by 10.7 percent, according to statistics from the NYPD.

At the beginning of September, a female tourist from St. Louis was raped on a subway platform after being approached by an unidentified man near Times Square who offered to show her around the city, Breitbart News reported.

In July, a man attempted to rape a woman in broad daylight in Brooklyn but the victim was able to fight off the attack.

