The New York Police Department is searching for an individual who hurled a chair at a 66-year-old man dining outside a pizza restaurant in an unprovoked attack.

The incident occurred on September 9 at approximately 10:30 p.m. outside Amore Pizza Cafe at 370 West 58 Street in midtown Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

Watch:

Recently released footage from police shows an unidentified individual approaching another man eating outside. The man, seen wearing a blue shirt and a backpack, suddenly picks up a chair and violently throws it at the man.

The 66-year-old victim then drops his cellphone, and the assailant is seen picking the device up and fleeing east on West 58 Street.

The victim later went to Mount Sinai hospital, where he was treated for a broken bone in his forearm.

Police are searching for a male with a dark skin complexion who was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, and black and white checkered sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or visit the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Major crime in Democrat-run New York City has surged by 34.2 percent since September of last year, according to NYPD crime statistics. Robberies have increased by 38.1 percent from a year ago, while felony assaults have risen by 17.4 percent.

Unprovoked assaults are becoming increasingly more common in the Big Apple, as Breitbart News has documented.

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old male was hit in the face with a brick by an unidentified individual in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The individual then stole the teen’s backpack.

In August, a man was brutally sucker punched from behind at a mall in Brooklyn and received no immediate aide from bystanders following the assault. A 36-year-old suspect was later arrested, according to police.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.