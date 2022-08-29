VIDEO: Police Arrest Man Accused of Punching Shopper at NYC Mall

The suspect accused of punching a stranger at a Brooklyn mall on August 20 has been arrested.

Officials charged 21-year-old Jaheim David with assault following the incident that happened inside the Kings Plaza Mall that evening, the New York Post reported Sunday.

A 36-year-old man was walking through the building when the suspect approached from behind and allegedly punched him, causing the man to fall on the floor.

The suspect then walked away from the scene, leaving the man on the floor. However, he eventually returned, then left again.

Others at the scene appeared to back away from the man laying on the floor:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 8/20/22 at approx. 6:00 PM, inside of Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn, the suspect approached a 36-year-old male from behind and punched him in the head causing a serious physical injury. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/JxCqusrYzk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 23, 2022

“During this time, a security guard can be seen walking by the victim’s motionless body but also does not attend to him as he walks away. He even appears to look at the victim while walking,” according to Breitbart News.

Emergency crews transported the victim to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center. He was listed in stable condition and later released from care.

According to law enforcement, David turned himself in to authorities.

The man had been arrested for domestic violence in June after allegedly hitting his girlfriend. The woman suffered a cut lip, police sources told the Post.

“David also has a sealed arrest from the day before that incident, but its contents were secret, the sources said,” the outlet continued.

One resident expressed his thoughts about what happened, telling CBS New York, “I would never come back in here and shop.”

“I’m a 70-year-old guy, I can’t defend myself in case I go shopping. I look every which way and hope nothing happens to me. It’s very scary,” he said:

A similar incident happened in Brooklyn in January when a suspect was accused of punching a 79-year-old man holding a cane.

The suspect arrived on a motorized scooter, then left it nearby while he approached the sidewalk where the victim was standing with someone else.

Moments later, the suspect apparently hit the victim in his head, causing him to fall. The suspect then fled on the scooter.

He was later identified as 29-year-old Disheem Riley, and officials charged him with menacing and assault.