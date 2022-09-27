A shotgun-wielding man who claimed to be from Chicago entered a Florida convenience store, presumably with the intent to rob, but exited when the clerk displayed his own firearm.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, walked into a convenience store on the 4000-block of North Pace Blvd while carrying a shotgun and was looking around.

With no individual behind the counter, surveillance video appears to show the suspect waiting for an employee to emerge from the back of the store.

However, an employee had watched the suspect arm himself before entering the store, which led him to go to the back of the store and grab his own personal firearm.

When the employee emerges displaying his firearm, the sheriff’s office describes the suspect as “befuddled.”

“He then fumbles for words, resorting to meaningless babble about being from Chicago,” the sheriff’s office writes.

“I don’t mean no harm, I’m just not from around here,” the suspect says before claiming that he was from Chicago. The suspect also told the clerk that he had a “big ass motherfucking gun” during their exchange of words.

After conversing with the store employee, who is not in camera view, for a few moments, the suspect decides to leave the Pensacola-area store.

“Words seem to fail you when your felony attempt is thwarted by lawful and righteous force,” the ECSO added.

Tate was arrested on September 15 in Santa Rosa County, and was charged with carrying a prohibited firearm and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Authorities say that a Benelli shotgun used in the alleged attempted robbery was also recovered.

The sheriff’s office concluded their statement regarding the suspect, saying, “You’re not in Chicago anymore; you’re under arrest.”

