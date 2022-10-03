A 15-year-old girl was victimized Friday along the Chicago River bank as residents continue suffering from rampant crime.

Chicago police officers arrived at the 3200 block of North Rockwell near DePaul College Prep just before 11:00 p.m. after a 911 caller’s report came in, according to a CWB Chicago article published on Saturday.

“The victim was ‘under the influence of an unknown substance after drinking a cup of water,’ said Sgt. Rocco Alioto, a CPD spokesperson. She had been ‘led into the area by an unknown male offender, who sexually assaulted the victim,'” the outlet said.

The suspect was reportedly still on the loose. Following the incident, emergency crews transported the girl to a local hospital. She was said to be in fair condition.

“Investigators found a crime scene, including clothing, near a bike path that runs along the river. Area Three detectives are investigating,” the CWB Chicago article continued.

Meanwhile, 33 individuals were shot, and five of them died, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

“On Friday, one of the shooting fatalities was a three-year-old boy shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident,” according to Breitbart News.

A CBS News poll in April found only 39 percent of of American citizens approved of President Joe Biden’s (D) handling of the nation’s sky-high crime levels which have grown under his leadership.

“According to the Council on Criminal Justice, crime grew five percent in 2021 from 2020, which represents an additional 218 murders in 22 cities. Crime in 2021 was also 44 percent higher than it was in 2019,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

More recently, a Rasmussen Reports poll found in August that soaring gas prices, the economic recession, and high levels of crime are the main three issues for voters as the nation looks toward the November midterms.

“Ninety-two percent are concerned about rising gas prices, while 68 percent are very concerned. Ninety-one percent are concerned about President Joe Biden’s economic recession. Sixty-six are very concerned. And 86 percent are concerned about violent crime. Sixty-one percent are very concerned,” the Breitbart News article said.