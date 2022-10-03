33 People Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirty-three people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News notes that 21 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night alone.

On Friday, one of the shooting fatalities was a three-year-old boy shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the total number of shooting fatalities had risen to five by Monday morning, with a total of 33 shooting victims.

Around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and killed “in the 300 block of West Division Street” following an argument. Police found the man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

September 2022 was a violent month in Chicago with 55 people shot during Labor Day weekend alone, 11 of them fatally. The next weekend, September 9-11, nearly 30 people were shot, five of them fatally.

The third weekend of the month, September 16-18, nearly 60 were shot, nine of them fatally. And almost 40 were shot during the final weekend in September 2022, four of them fatally.

