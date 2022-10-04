Surveillance footage caught the moment a scooter-riding man allegedly threw a fire extinguisher at a woman’s head while she was walking down a West Los Angeles sidewalk.

The unprovoked attack occurred Saturday around 11:00 a.m. on Pico Boulevard after she was getting a morning coffee, Fox 11 reported.

Watch:

Before the assault occurred, the victim heard the individual on the scooter shout something at her before he disappeared.

Moments later, video footage shows the man riding towards the victim and hurling a fire extinguisher at her head. He then made a U-turn into oncoming traffic and rode away.

The woman’s boyfriend, Dan Steinberg, told NBC Los Angeles that she initially thought what had hit her in the head was an object from a construction site before noticing the fire extinguisher on the ground.

The victim reportedly went unconscious for a brief moment. She later went to a local hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion but is expected to recover.

The Los Angles Police Department is investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.

Violent crime has risen nationwide across major Democrat-controlled cities, including the City of Angels. According to Fox 11, while homicide is down in L.A., reported robberies increased from 3,867 incidences to 4,700.

Many observers have blamed L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon (D) for the city’s rising crime rate, citing his soft-on-crime approach to criminal justice reform. Despite a significant number of residents wanting the Soros-backed D.A. out of office, a recall effort to remove him failed to do so this summer.

