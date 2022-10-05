A mob of young individuals in New York City viciously attacked a 15-year-old boy before one of the individuals stole the teen’s sneakers and fled the scene.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), the mob jumped the teen at approximately 2:50 p.m. Monday at the southeast corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 188 Street in upper Manhattan.

The teen’s mother told police that during the assault, the gang forcibly removed property from the victim, including an iPhone, wallet, $20, and an ID card.

During the attack, which was recorded by a bystander, the mob of young individuals is seen brutally punching and kicking the helpless victim. The video was uploaded to Instagram but has since been deleted, according to the New York Daily News.

One of the individuals is then seen stealing the boy’s sneakers before the mob scurried from the scene into a parked vehicle, the New York Post reported.

“Damn, they’re taking his shoes, bro,” said the man filming the attack. After the gang left, a bystander walking is seen checking the victim.

The teen was noted to have suffered injuries to his face and body. Police believe no weapon was used during the beating.

Former NYPD Joseph Giacalone told the Post that even if someone from the mob is arrested, it is unlikely they will face serious consequences.

“Here’s the problem with this one, you have a gang assault which is a bail-eligible offense, and you have kids that are under the age of 18,” said Giacalone. “So there is just basically nothing you can do to these kids.”

Major crime in the Democrat-controlled New York City has skyrocketed by 32.6 percent since last year, according to NYPD crime statistics.

Robberies have increased by 36.5 percent, from 9,658 reported incidences on October 2, 2021, to 13,182 on October 2 of this year. Felony assaults are also up by 15.9 percent.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.