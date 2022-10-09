WATCH: Florida Student Slams Police Officer to Ground Amid High School Fight

A 15-year-old high school student in central Florida was arrested after he allegedly picked up a police officer and body-slammed him to the ground during a fight.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a fight between two 14-year-old boys had broken out Thursday at St. Cloud High School, prompting a school resource officer — identified as Officer Ball — to respond.

While intervening, a third student, who police say had nothing to do with the fight, walked up to Ball and grabbed him by the neck.

The student started pulling the officer away from the fight before suddenly picking up the officer and slamming him to the ground.

The 15-year-old boy and Ball engaged in a skirmish before a few students and a school administrator were able to pull the unruly student off the officer.

Another school resource officer helped Ball in controlling the teen before eating for other officers to arrive and arrest the teen.

The student was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, Fox News reported. He was transported to a Juvenile Assessment Center in Orlando.

“No other arrests have been made as of yet, but police said charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence, against the two 14-year-old boys will be filed to the State Attorney’s Office,” ClickOrlando.com reported.

A spokeswoman from the high school noted they are reviewing the footage for disciplinary purposes, the outlet noted.

“What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke said in a statement. “We will never tolerate behavior that targets our officers and will hold those accountable at the highest levels.”

Statement from Chief Goerke regarding yesterday’s incident at St. Cloud High School. pic.twitter.com/1TbDM2oEvZ — St.Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) October 7, 2022

Goerke noted that the department is hoping to release the body camera footage of the fight and battery soon.

