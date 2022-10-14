Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Kevin Morris, reportedly sent threatening texts to a trickster and member of Marco Polo investigating the “Laptop from Hell.”

Morris, an entertainment lawyer who was caught snooping around the “My Son Hunter” set, called a member of Marco Polo a “fucking moron” and “fucknuts,” along with claims that he was going to take all the member’s money, after he was discovered to be a trickster, screen captures show of text messages reported by the Daily Mail.

“I’m going to take all your money… I know where you live…” and “You’re going to enjoy being a buttboy for 20 years dude. Lube up,” the texts read.

An individual posing as Jon Cooper from the conservative group Marco Polo originally engaged Morris as a potential ally in Hunter’s legal defense. Hunter is reportedly under investigation for tax and gun related violations. The Wall Street Journal reported last week Hunter may not be charged because of his drug addiction, though it appears Hunter was still mentally stable enough to work with his family to sell influence to President Joe Biden.

According to the screen captures, Cooper told Morris he had dirt from Hunter’s laptop that he would share with Morris, who proceeded to praise Cooper as a “hero.” Three days later, Cooper sent Morris a logo of his organization that read, “Kevin, you have given us plenty. Thank you!” Morris recognized the logo and proceeded to denigrate the trickster with profanity. The Daily Mail reported:

Morris accused the trickster of making ‘threatening phone calls’, but then sent his own ominous texts. ‘I also have you making those threatening phone calls. They are already with the FBI. I know where you live,’ the lawyer wrote. ‘You’re f***ing with the wrong guys. It’s not like this wont be hanging on you for the rest of your life – There is right and wrong in this world. You are a viscous little p***y and I’m coming to get you.’ The State Bar of California is currently investigating an ethics complaint against the attorney that claims he infiltrated the set of the movie My Son Hunter under false pretenses to spy on its makers for his client.

