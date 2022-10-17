The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possesses “voluminous evidence” from congressional whistleblowers against members of the Biden family business, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

The Justice Department has reportedly delayed its “final decision” on whether Hunter will be charged for alleged tax- and gun-related violations due to his drug abuse. Critics of the president’s family say Hunter’s altered mental state seemed to have no negative impact on his ability to sell access to President Joe Biden via business deals with Chinese and Ukrainian entities.

Hunter’s former business partner and whistleblower Tony Bobulinski “formed a sufficient basis to open a full field investigation on pay-to-play grounds; however, it is unclear whether the FBI did so and whether the information is part of the ongoing criminal investigation by U.S. Attorney Weiss,” Grassley wrote.

Grassley suspects former FBI agent Tim Thibault shut down an investigation into Hunter’s laptop, a separate case from the tax- and gun-related probe. Bobulinski personally met with President Joe Biden in 2017 for an hour to discuss “the Bidens’ family business plans with the Chinese.” Bobulinski confirmed “ten held by H for the big guy,” was in reference to a discussed plan for Hunter to hold equity on behalf of Joe Biden.

“The evidence within the FBI’s possession that I am referencing is included, in part, in a summary of Tony Bobulinski’s October 23, 2020, interview with FBI agents,” Grassley’s letter continues:

In that interview, Mr. Bobulinski stated that the arrangement Hunter Biden and James Biden created with foreign nationals connected to the communist Chinese government included assisting them with potential business deals and investments while Joe Biden was Vice President; however, that work remained intentionally uncompensated while Joe Biden was Vice President. After Joe Biden left the Vice Presidency, the summary makes clear that Hunter Biden and James Biden worked with CEFC and affiliated individuals to compensate them for that past work and the benefits they procured for CEFC.

Grassley has stated that CEFC, a now-defunct Chinese energy company close to the CCP, wired Hunter and James Biden’s firms $5 million in 2017. The Washington Post has admitted Hunter profited $4.8 million in retainer and consulting fees from CEFC through 2017 and 2018. Emails show that Hunter cut a key to an office for Joe and Jill Biden to facilitate their agreement with CEFC.

Grassley also detailed further evidence against Hunter regarding the Biden family’s business ventures in Ukraine, where Hunter sat on Burisma’s board and reportedly collected $80,000 a month while Joe Biden was vice president.

“The FBI has within its possession a series of documents relating to information on Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and his business and financial associations with Hunter Biden,” Grassley wrote. “The documents in the FBI’s possession include specific details with respect to conversations by non-government individuals relevant to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden.”

Overall, 17 instances show Joe Biden has been involved in his family’s business deals. Joe Biden and his staff have claimed seven times the president has had no part in the family business.

“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Joe Biden claimed in 2019.

But in 2018, Joe Biden called Hunter and left a voicemail about a business deal with the Chinese energy company CEFC. The voicemail revealed the Biden family’s concern that sensitive information was included in a New York Times article about Hunter’s involvement with CEFC’s chairman Ye Jianming.

“Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you,” Joe Biden said. “I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call. I love you,” the message concluded.

The Ann and Phelim Scoop

The Ann and Phelim Scoop is a podcast and media organization founded by Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer. The Ann and Phelim Scoop podcast is a project of The Unreported Story Society, a 501c(3) nonprofit.