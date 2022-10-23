NYC Crime Wave: Man Charges, Pushes Stranger onto Subway Tracks

Police are searching for a man who randomly charged and pushed a stranger off the subway platform onto the tracks in New York City.

The unprovoked attack occurred in Brooklyn at around 2:40 p.m. on Friday at the Wyckoff and Myrtle Avenue subway station.

In the unsettling footage released by police, a man wearing a mask, glasses, a yellow hoodie, and a black jacket, with his green backpack on the floor, is seen standing near the southbound L line on the train station platform.

The man appears to be scanning the crowded platform before he suddenly starts running toward a stranger and shoves him onto the northbound L-line train tracks.

The attacker then picks up his backpack and runs from the scene. Security camera footage then shows the man about to jump through the station’s turnstiles.

On 10/21 at 2:40 pm, at the Wycoff Ave & Myrtle Ave subway station, a 32-year-old male was knocked onto the tracks by the individual depicted below. The victim was not struck by the train & did not sustain physical injuries. Have info? Contact @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/ZVQfEU7mhZ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 22, 2022

The 32-year-old victim was not hit by a train but was noted to have sustained injuries, police say. One transit worker told the New York Post that the victim did receive a shoulder injury from the unprovoked attack.

“It’s not like he had a confrontation with the person or they were arguing or anything,” the worker told the outlet. “It was just a random shove. He just got shoved into the tracks — that’s what he said. This guy pushed him into the tracks.”

NYPD officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man responsible for the attack.

Friday’s attack is the latest to occur amid a major crime wave within the nation’s largest city and subway system.

On October 17, Heriberto Quintana, 48, was shoved by Carlos Garcia, 50, and subsequently fatally struck by a train at a subway station in Queens. Garcia was later charged with manslaughter, Breitbart News reported.

At the start of the month, police identified four women wearing neon green jumpsuits who attacked and robbed two 19-year-old girls at a Manhattan subway station.

Violent crime in Democrat-controlled New York City has increased by 31 percent since last year, while transit crime has jumped by a whopping 41.4 percent, according to NYPD crime statistics. Felony assaults are up by 14.5 percent.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.