WATCH: Chicago Thieves Drive Stolen 2 Vehicles Through Auto Shop Door

Three thieves were seen on security camera footage driving two stolen vehicles through an auto repair shop garage door in Chicago.

According to CWB Chicago, the thieves entered a body shop near W Armitage Ave and W Grand Ave on Thursday and could be seen on footage searching for keys to start at least one of the vehicles.

After finding some keys, they initially could not open the body shop’s garage door. However, one of the thieves is seen using a Chevrolet SUV to plow through the door while driving in reverse. The other thieves follow behind in a Dodge Charger.

CPD1617Scanner shared a video of the Charger driving through the damaged garage door on Twitter:

A security camera caught the moment a Dodge Charger is stolen from a garage overnight near the area of Armitage and Grand in #Chicago pic.twitter.com/kIP6DNH1lo — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) October 27, 2022

The Windy City is currently experiencing a massive carjacking surge. Since October 23, there have been 14,899 reported motor vehicle thefts in Chicago, an 83 percent increase from the prior year, according to CPD crime statistics.

Breitbart News has documented recent carjacking incidents that have occurred in the Democrat-run city.

On October 15, an armed man wearing a ski mask was seen on video carjacking a vehicle on a busy Chicago expressway.

In September, a felon who was on parole for carjacking was accused by police of carjacking a victim outside a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Also in September, two men in their 20’s were arrested for allegedly carjacking a 74-year-old man in Chicago’s Southside.

Police statistics show that carjackings, along with theft, are primarily driving the city’s crime wave, where overall crime is 39 percent higher than it was this time last year.

