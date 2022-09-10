Two men from the Southside of Chicago were arrested Thursday for allegedly carjacking a 74-year-old man at gunpoint.

Khaleel Ramsey, 22, and Demontae Riggins, 20, are both facing charges of aggravated carjacking with a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The incident that allegedly involved the two young suspects and the elderly man occurred on August 31 on the 7300 Block of S. Champlain, in the Southside.

Both alleged offenders appeared in court on Friday:

He looks happy about being accused of carjacking a 74-year-old woman. https://t.co/ro8K2iAt4Z — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) September 9, 2022

The Windy City is one of many major Democrat-controlled U.S. cities that is currently experiencing a crime wave.

Overall reported crime since last year has spiked by 37 percent, with motor vehicle thefts rising by 64 percent, according to CPD statistics.

From the week of August 29 to September 4 in 2021, there were 226 reported carjackings. However, during the same timeframe this year, there were a whopping 524 reported carjackings – a 132 percent increase.

Over the Labor Day weekend, 55 people were shot in Chicago, and 11 sustained fatal injuries, Breitbart News reported.

On January 1, 2023, the SAFE-T Act will be implemented in Illinois, which will eliminate cash bail and limit the amount of force police officers can use while engaging a suspect.

Observers from both political parties fear that the end of cash bail may mean more criminals would roam the streets of Chicago and the state next year.

