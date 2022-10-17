A man has been accused of carjacking a driver while reportedly armed with a rifle on a busy roadway in Chicago.

Three people were seen fleeing from a car that appeared to have been involved in a crash along the Dan Ryan Expressway, CWB Chicago reported Sunday.

However, one of the individuals who had on a black ski mask and was reportedly carrying a weapon appeared to try and carjack other vehicles on the roadway.

The suspect appeared to offer money to the man recording the incident in exchange for a ride. However, the man declined and the suspect was later seen allegedly carjacking another vehicle stopped on the roadway.

The man recording the incident yelled at the other person to drive away, but he stepped back from the car and it eventually drove off once another person got into the passenger seat:

A similar incident occurred in September when a felon on parole for carjacking allegedly carjacked another person in Chicago. The same month, two men from the Southside of Chicago were arrested for allegedly carjacking a 74-year-old man at gunpoint.

Social media users commented on the most recent incident, one person writing, “Why is it every video I see from Chicago reinforces my belief that I made the right choice by permanently leaving that place?”

“Only in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles etc. etc.,” another commented.

Meanwhile, the rise in violent crime across President Joe Biden’s (D) America is emerging as the deciding issue in the upcoming midterm elections:

A Politico poll released Wednesday found that 77 percent of Americans believe violent crime is a significant problem in the country. The survey also found that 74 percent of Americans believe violent crime is increasing nationally, while 88 percent think it is increasing or staying the same within their community.

“Americans also believe increasing police department funding is one of the top ways to combat the crime wave, with 37 percent of respondents thinking that would decrease crime a lot,” the outlet said.