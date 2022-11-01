Student Slashed with Box Cutter at Atlanta-Area High School

A student was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was slashed with a box cutter by a classmate at a high school in Gwinnett County near Atlanta.

The violent altercation occurred inside the Grayson High School bathroom and was broken up by a teacher on Monday, said principal Dana Pugh in a letter to parents via the Gwinnett Daily Post.

Although the victim’s injuries are serious, they are non-life-threatening. The principal noted that both students would face disciplinary action, and the student who allegedly sliced the other student would face criminal charges.

“I want to be clear, what happened today is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Pugh stated.

The altercation was also filmed by other students and posted online on social media, which drew the ire of the principal.

“That behavior is also unacceptable, against school district policy and those who engaged in that behavior will also face disciplinary consequences,” Pugh added.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Gwinnett County School District has seen a recent wave of tragic and disturbing incidents among its students in recent weeks.

Last week, a Norcross High School student was fatally gunned down off-campus during the school day. The district’s superintendent said that “students involved would face tribunals in the discipline system and criminal charges as appropriate.”

On October 21, a student was arrested after allegedly firing a gun near Shiloh High School.

The Daily Post highlighted another high school in the county, Brookwood High School, that went on lockdown last week after someone threatened on social media to shoot someone on campus, which police later determined to be a false claim. The same high school also experienced several student absences in September following another false shooting threat.

“In recent years, Gwinnett has sent more students to alternative schools than the Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton districts combined despite having less than half the student population,” the Journal wrote.

On the same day as the altercation at Grayson, another stabbing-related incident occurred at an upstate New York high school where an 18-year-old student was knifed multiple times by a 17-year-old classmate, Breitbart News reported. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect is facing charges.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.