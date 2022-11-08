A teen girl was recently kidnapped from Alabama, taken to Florida, and eventually left hurt and alone, according to law enforcement.

Late Friday, the alleged victim met a man named Coby Jerome Jordan in Houston County, Alabama, where he picked her up, a Fox News report said, adding two women later joined him.

“It was unclear if the victim knew any of the suspects before Friday,” the outlet stated.

In a social media post Sunday, Florida’s Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the women as Molly Michele Jarrett.

“Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped,” the post read:

On Saturday, Nov. 5, around 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a

The images of the suspects showed one of the women wearing what appeared to be the outfit of the Teen Titan cartoon character, Raven.

Not long after a resident saw the victim tied up and notified law enforcement, deputies found the young woman with her hands bound behind her back.

Once the young woman was transported to a hospital, officials reported she was expected to recover following the ordeal.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Jordan was charged with robbery, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim, and battery. Jarrett faces charges of principal in the first degree to robbery, principal in the first degree to false imprisonment, principal in the first degree to tampering with a victim, and principal in the first degree to battery.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court sometime this week.

