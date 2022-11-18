A father on Tuesday rushed the suspects accused in the 2020 killing of his daughter as they sat in a Davidson County, Tennessee, courtroom.

Twenty-six-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman, a nurse, was fatally shot along Interstate 440 as she drove to work, WSMV reported Tuesday.

Rick Kaufman, the young woman’s father, made his way toward Davaunte Hill and James Cowan, the suspects who allegedly killed her on December 3, 2020.

Shouts were heard inside the courtroom as Kaufman approached the men. However, a man wearing a blue jacket intercepted him.

Two more officials approached as Kaufman told them, “I’m calm, I’m calm.” One of the men escorting him out of the courtroom told the others, “Gentle, gentle. Go outside,” while they walked him through the doors and into the hallway beyond.

Per the WSMV report, Kaufman remained outside the courtroom for the rest of the hearing while Diane Kaufman, the victim’s mother, kept her seat and was visibly emotional.

During the hearing, Sgt. Chris Dickerson explained what police found when they arrived at the scene on the interstate, saying a parks officer had seen what he initially believed to be a wreck and approached the car.

However, he saw bullet holes in the vehicle and a person slumped over the steering wheel. The man parked in front of her car before calling for help. He noted the vehicle was still running and the victim’s foot remained on the brake pedal, Dickerson explained.

“Police also said how they found out who killed Kaufman. They said one man traded guns with Hill, came forward to police for reward money, and Hill was arrested. That man was also a confidential informant for Metro Police, a position he no longer holds,” the WSMV report continued.

According to NewsChannel 5, police said the young woman was killed during a “road rage incident.”

Now, the suspects involved are facing possible life prison sentences.

In the years since the incident, a crime wave has swept across the nation, and murders will increase in President Joe Biden’s (D) America if the crime wave continues growing at last year’s rate, per a recent Just Facts study.