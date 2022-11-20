The founder of the 1619 Project set her sights on a Brooklyn mother who voiced concern after a worrisome subway ride in the Democrat-run city.

Education activist Yiatin Chu became the target of non-historian Nikole Hannah-Jones’ mockery once she relayed in a social media post her commute experience, the New York Post reported Saturday.

'1619 Project' author Nikole Hannah-Jones mocks worried NYC mom's subway safety woes https://t.co/Cuu2p2RrQw pic.twitter.com/7d2Qj3fdoN — New York Post (@nypost) November 20, 2022

“Paid $2.75 to be in a subway car with a loud and aggressive man threatening to hit his female partner. Switched cars at next stop to be in a public toilet / urine-odor, crowded car for the rest of my ride. This is @KathyHochul and @NYCMayor’s NYC,” Chu wrote, adding later the two Democrat leaders “own it” and “said so themselves.”

In response, Hannah-Jones retweeted Chu’s post and wrote, “Yes, yes. This was absolutely unheard on subways until two years ago.”

Yes, yes. This was absolutely unheard on subways until two years ago. https://t.co/9j82epEbl4 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 17, 2022

However, Chu replied by explaining, “I’ve been taking the subways since the 1980s. It’s not new but it is more widespread and not getting better.”

“Our electeds said they would address it but we haven’t seen improvements. Why should we accept these conditions for our commute,” she noted:

Some users appeared to follow Hannah-Jones’ lead in targeting Chu but others agreed with the concerned mother.

“The subways, like everything else in this city has been on the decline for some time now. Since Jan 1, 2014 the day Bill DeBlasio took office. Like an avalanche it’s picking up steam. NYers have every right to expect a safe city. Which will never happen with Left/Progressives,” one user commented.

“Nikole grew up in Iowa. Yiatin grew up in Queens. Yiatin went to public school in Queens as an English language learner and commuted to Bronx Science as a teenager in the 80’s…some of us have decades of NYC living to draw on, not just the last two (admittedly garbage) years,” another person replied to Hannah-Jones.

In the days before Chu wrote about her own experience, a woman was accused of punching a ten-year-old girl and her mother in the face while they rode the subway, Breitbart News reported.

“The New York City subway system has been recently riddled with violent crime, which has included fatal stabbings, pushings onto the tracks, and numerous other violent crimes,” the outlet said.

In May, Breitbart News described Hannah-Jones as being “the mind behind the ‘1619 Project,’ a series of stories in the New York Times that attempt to distort and discredit American history and its founding.”