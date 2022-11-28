A vehicle crash that resulted in a fatal shootout with police in Dearborn, Michigan, on Sunday appears to be linked to a case of a missing mother from Tennessee, according to officials.

On November 18, the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reported that Eleni Kassa, 31, was missing after she failed to pick up her daughter from school the previous day. She also had not been heard from or seen by family or friends since November 17.

The MPD stated that she could possibly be traveling in a black Dodge Charger. The department then released an update on November 21, saying Kassa may be traveling in Ohio.

On Sunday at around 2:00 p.m., Dearborn police received a Flock License Plate Reader notification of a missing endangered vehicle “out of Murfreesboro Tennessee.” It was a black Dodge, according to the Michigan State Police Second District.

Police started following the vehicle and caught up to it on Forrer Street near Warren Avenue. The Charger pulled to the right shoulder, prompting officers to approach the car, but the vehicle took off, and officers lost sight of it and decided to terminate the pursuit.

Moments later, the officers observed the same vehicle crash into a residence on Tireman Street near Normile Street. They again approached the vehicle giving verbal commands to the suspects.

While approaching, the officers heard a gunshot from the vehicle, and fired back.

Officers then arrested a 34-year-old woman in the passenger’s seat and found a 36-year-old woman in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced her dead at the scene. They also recovered a 9mm Glock from the car.

Officers also discovered a 31-year-old female in the vehicle’s trunk, noting that she appeared to have sustained injuries unrelated to the crash, and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Michigan State Police have not confirmed the deceased 31-year-old woman’s identity but stated that it is working with the Murfreesboro police detectives regarding the investigation. The MPD later echoed the Michigan State Police’s statement, saying they will wait until the investigation results are completed before confirming any updated information regarding Eleni Kassa.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Monday to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

Upon hearing that human remains were discovered in the trunk, one longtime Dearborn resident said they feel less safe in the city as crime surges.

“Dearborn is getting worse. A lot of crime. A lot of shooting. A lot of accidents,” resident Nassr Saleh told WXYZ. “I don’t know what changed.”

