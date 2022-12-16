One suspect has been arrested after four homeless people allegedly assaulted a man walking his dog in Ocean Beach, California.

Twenty-four-year-old Dajour Hardaway was arrested over the weekend in Murrieta, and San Diego Police Department (SDPD) detectives later booked the suspect into the San Diego Central Jail, NBC 7 reported Wednesday.

“The SDPD has issued arrest warrants for the other three accused and are still investigating the other suspects,” the outlet said.

The incident happened on November 18 outside Hodad’s, and victim Woodrow Boethel said several homeless people targeted him after harassing him for money.

Video footage showed the group appearing to hit and kick the man then drag him to the ground:

Boethel suffered a concussion, a broken hand, and additional injuries. When speaking of the suspects, he told reporters, “They need to be gotten off the streets and sent home to wherever they’re from. They’re not our problem.”

“The scourge of homeless people, and especially violent people … it’s been proliferating.”

Meanwhile, SDPD investigators are searching for three adults and a minor, asking citizens with information to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

In addition, local business operators told NBC crime has grown worse.

Last month, Hodad’s manager Chris Saltzman said, “Unfortunately the few times we’ve called police they’ve not shown up and it’s been an issue for us because I feel like, who are we supposed to call if they don’t show up?”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and local lawmakers have been arguing about who should take responsibility for the state’s homeless crisis, according to a recent report.