Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects responsible for vandalizing a historic church with pro-abortion messaging.

The agency posted information about the reward on Thursday, nearly six months after vandals spray-painted the threat “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you” on the outside of Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary. The incident occurred on July 3, 2022, just days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Surveillance footage shows ten suspects dressed in all black near the church.

“Less than one minute later, cameras recorded the people walk away from the church and cross Auburn Avenue and towards the Memorial Rose Garden. A few minutes later, a group of 10 people walked from the area of the garden, no longer wearing black clothing,” according to FBI Atlanta. “Camera footage then shows the group separating into a group of 6 and a group of 4.”

FBI Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department ask anyone who recognizes any of these 10 individuals to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send tips to tips.fbi.gov.

Martin Luther King Jr. notably preached at the church from 1960 until he was assassinated in 1968. Georgia Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, who often incorrectly uses the Bible to support his pro-abortion views, currently serves as senior pastor.

This is not the first time the FBI has waited months to post a reward for a crime likely perpetrated by pro-abortion extremists. In November, FBI Buffalo announced a $25,000 reward five months after CompassCare Pregnancy Services was firebombed and vandalized with the message “Jane was here.” That reward was announced a week after the midterm elections, in which abortion played a central role.

Fox News Digital asked the FBI why it offered a $25,000 reward five months after the CompassCare attack, to which the agency replied in part that “in general, FBI field offices conduct all logical investigative steps during the course of the investigation which can include offering a reward for information.”

The FBI also said it is “investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country, as well as to judicial buildings, including the US Supreme Court.”