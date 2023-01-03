Gervonta Davis Accuser Walks Back Abuse Claim, Says Her Frantic Call to Authorities Was ‘Unnecessary’

The woman who allegedly called authorities on Tuesday and reportedly claimed that boxing champ Gervonta Davis was trying to kill her has walked back her statement, now reportedly saying on Friday that her call to law enforcement was “unnecessary,” and that Davis “did not harm me or our daughter.” Davis is scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday in Washington, DC.

ESPN reported on the Tuesday emergency call from the woman, who is reportedly the mother of Davis’s daughter. “I need help, please,” the woman reportedly told authorities. “He’s going to kill me”:

On the audio of the 911 call, which ESPN obtained, the woman was heard saying, “Please help me; I need help, please. I’m trying to go home, I have a baby in the car and [he] attacked me. … He’s going to kill me.” Moments later, the call ended. She reconnected with police 50 seconds afterward, crying, and said, “I need to go. I’m in danger right now.” Police were then contacted by a representative from the Mercedes-Benz emergency center, who said the woman pressed the emergency button in her car and said a man was “speeding at her.”

Davis, 28, was arrested and jailed for a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm after the incident, and released Wednesday on $1,000 bail, the Broward County Sheriff’s office said. The boxer has been training for his bout against Garcia in South Florida and was held in a downtown Ft. Lauderdale jail. The woman reportedly does not live with Davis, and her name was redacted from court documents.

Davis has a 27-0 record with 25 wins by knockout.

The boxer denied the abuse in a now-deleted social media post obtained by ESPN:

I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F—ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F—ING CRAZY!! … IM NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG. … THAT’S THE ONLY REASON I’M DOING THIS NOW! JUST TO CLEAR MY NAME!

Gervonta Davis' accuser now says the superstar boxer did NOT harm her or their daughter — days after "Tank" was arrested on a domestic violence charge. https://t.co/bwjTydIOzQ — TMZ (@TMZ) December 30, 2022

The woman’s lawyer confirmed her identity to ESPN and she released a statement to her Instagram account explaining that she and Davis “were both at fault for the argument” and that both she and the boxer have been provided with co-parenting counseling:

These past few days have been hurtful and extremely exhausting for all parties involved. I pride myself on being extremely private; this situation was the last thing I wanted to be made public. The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument. While the emotions were running high I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic. Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter. Today, we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us.

Police said Davis “struck the woman on the right side of her head ‘with a closed hand type slap’ at a residence in Parkland at around 1:25 p.m,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports. The woman reportedly suffered an abrasion to the inside of her upper lip on the right side of her mouth.

According to the docs, the 28-year-old fighter “did actually and intentionally touch and strike” the woman “against her will” and “did intentionally cause bodily harm to her.” Police say in the docs Davis struck the woman on the right side of her head “with a closed hand type slap.” Cops said the woman was left with a facial injury … but was able to exit the home following the altercation.

RHTV released audio of what they said is the call from the woman to authorities. (WARNING: DISTURBING AUDIO):

911 Call From Gervonta Davis Most Recent Domestic Violence Arrest Has Been Released

"Please Help Me, He's Gonna Kill Me"💔📞 pic.twitter.com/OdgdvNKjOf — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 28, 2022

Davis has a long and well-documented history of domestic violence arrests and other run-ins with law enforcement.

The boxer was arrested and charged with simple battery domestic violence after a video went viral of Davis appearing to grab his ex-girlfriend by the neck and forcibly remove her from a charity basketball game in 2020. “[Davis] was observed battering his former girlfriend [with] whom [they] have a child together,” Coral Gables police said following his arrest. It is not clear of this woman was the same from Tuesday’s incident.

Davis denied the abuse in this incident as well, saying in a now-deleted social media post obtained by ESPN, “I never once hit her, yea I was aggressive and told her come on … that’s the mother of my child I would never hurt her”: