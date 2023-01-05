An 18-year-old suspect died Wednesday after he and an accomplice attempted to hijack a vehicle which accelerated and crashed into a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) pillar.

At around 5:40 p.m., a woman was sitting inside her Infiniti FX35 vehicle in the 100 block of E. Lake Street in the Loop when two suspects, Elijah Treadwell, 18, and a 16-year-old female accomplice, attempted to enter the car, according to officials.

A struggle ensued for control of the vehicle. The victim fought back and accelerated to high speed, crashing into a CTA support column on Lake Street and Wabash Avenue, trapping all three inside, CWB Chicago reported.

The Chicago Fire Department transported all three individuals to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Treadwell was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim and the other carjacking suspect are reportedly in stable condition.

The female suspect is in custody, and charges are pending, Fox 32 reported.

Chicago Critter shared footage on Twitter showing the aftermath of the deadly crash.

Close look at the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/E0feTqWfoN — CHICAGO CRITTER (@ChicagoCritter) January 5, 2023

Reported carjacking incidents in Chicago increased by a whopping 102 percent from 2021 to 2022, outpacing overall major crime, which increased by 41 percent, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Most of those carjacking incidents occurred earlier in the year and started decreasing considerably in November, Axios reported. However, the outlet noted that the carjacking crimes occurring earlier in 2022 were some of the city’s worst numbers ever recorded.

