A man allegedly stole a New York woman’s car Monday and threw her puppy, which was in the front seat, out the window.

According to Nassau County Police, the incident happened that afternoon at a gas station at the 91 West Jericho Turnpike while the 60-year-old woman was filling her gas tank, Fox News reported Thursday.

The suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie with white, black, and grey sneakers, gloves, and a ski mask, approached the driver’s side, got into the seat, and drove away from the scene.

However, the woman’s Cavachon Bichon puppy was inside the vehicle along with other valuables, including her credit cards and purse.

“Witnesses told police the thief tried to throw the dog out of the vehicle in the area of the Jericho Turnpike and Mineola Boulevard, but the collar got caught, dragging the dog down the road,” the outlet said.

An image shows the suspect approach the car:

Dog thrown out window, dragged by carjacker in New York https://t.co/vob3SLk2GV pic.twitter.com/hLFS76hmoq — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2023

Social media users expressed their opinions about the incident:

One person wrote, “Doesn’t matter where you are in NY anymore. The whole state has become a violent, crime ridden cesspool. Perpetrators need to be prosecuted. Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.”

Another user called the alleged carjacker a “Monster.”

The dog was reportedly able to break free from the vehicle as it continued moving. When someone found the dog and called 911 for help, the animal, who was seriously injured, was taken to a local veterinary hospital.

Video footage of the incident shows the car’s owner running after her vehicle.

Daemon Yoon, who manages Pet Story, told CBS New York she was distraught. “I mean, her car got stolen, her wallet got stolen, her phone… whatever, those are all physical things, those can be all replaced. But something like a dog, her family member — she loves that dog,” he commented, adding the woman had just picked up her pet from his doggie daycare.

Per the CBS report, the dog will require surgery and may lose a limb.

Authorities later found the Range Rover in East Orange, New Jersey. Meanwhile, citizens with more information regarding the case were asked to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers 1-800-244-TIPS.