Police: NYC Thieves Steal $300K While Distracting Guard at Bank

Police say three suspects stole a bag containing $300,000 from an armored truck in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened when a Brink’s armored truck arrived outside a Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue, the New York Daily News reported Sunday.

While the driver remained in the vehicle, his coworker put a bag filled with money on the bumper, and two suspects approached the worker to ask for directions.

“While they spoke, the third thief slipped in and grabbed the bag, police said. He ran off south on Eighth Ave. with the score, while his accomplices scattered, according to cops,” the Daily News report said.

A similar incident happened in January 2021 when a man robbed an armored truck in the Bronx and got away with a bag stuffed with cash, according to CBS New York:

Per the Daily News report, Brinks said it is working with authorities on the case.

The suspect accused of grabbing the bag was described as a man with light skin, a slim build, and wearing a black hat, black hooded jacket, grey pants, and black shoes, the outlet continued:

The suspects who distracted the Brink’s worker were both men with medium complexions and medium builds, cops said. One of the robbers wore a black winter hat with white trim, a black hooded winter coat, gray pants and black sneakers. The other suspect wore a black winter hat, black face mask, black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a black backpack.

Authorities asked people with more information regarding the case to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Crime in New York City has grown over the past year, Breitbart News reported in November.

“The New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) recent crime statistics show that year to date, rape was up 10.9 percent, robbery up 32.4 percent, burglary up 29.1 percent, and grand larceny up 38.5 percent,” the article said.

In September, White House officials tried to downplay President Joe Biden’s (D) responsibilities when it came to the crime plaguing the nation, deeming the problem “complicated,” Breitbart News reported.