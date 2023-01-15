Human skeletal remains were discovered in an unused building at the University of California Berkeley’s Clark Kerr campus on Tuesday, according to officials.

The remains were discovered at Building 21 on 2601 Warring Street, located one mile southeast of the main campus, Fox affiliate KTVU reported. The building had reportedly not been occupied for many years.

It is unknown how long the skeletal remains have been inside the building, police say.

“We understand that there are many questions and we anticipate that the coroner’s report will provide additional information,” UC Berkeley police said in a statement to CNN. “We do not anticipate this investigation will disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus.”

The Alameda County coroner’s office is currently investigating the discovery, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The person’s sex and age have not been released, nor the cause of death.

School officials say there are no outstanding cases of missing persons from the school or campus. Students were alerted of the discovery on Friday.

An unidentified man who was working in the area when the remains were discovered told KTVU there were several authorities on campus in the aftermath.

“We saw a lot of police activity. There was a construction site. They were like demo-ing everything out of this building and all of a sudden just stopped,” the man said. “The next day we saw the coroner come.”

“It doesn’t surprise me that much,” he continued. “There’s a lot of homeless activity here, so it was an abandoned building, so figured probably something like that happened.”

