A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to abduct a female barista at a drive-thru window in Washington State early Monday morning, according to police.

The suspect, whom police have not yet publicly identified, was arrested at his home in Auburn, Washington, on Tuesday, KIRO reported. He faces an attempted kidnapping charge in addition to other possible charges.

Police intend to make the suspect’s identity public following his arraignment Wednesday morning, ABC News reported.

Hours after the attack on Monday, the Auburn Police Department (APD) released footage of the incident in hopes of gaining help from the public in identifying the perp.

In the video, time-stamped just after 5:00 a.m., the barista is seen reaching out of the drive-thru window with change for the assailant, who is sitting in a pick-up truck. The man latches onto the barista’s wrist with his left hand, yanking her towards the window.

Police said he used a “looped ziptie device” in an attempt to seize the woman, but she was able to stave off the abduction attempt. Cash is seen falling to the ground, and the perpetrator appears to consider retrieving it before fleeing the drive-thru.

Police noted that they were seeking a subject with an apparent “Chevrolet” tattoo on his left forearm and, according to KIRO, said they were searching for a Chevy pickup truck.

Colby Crossley, a spokesman for the APD, told ABC, “Multiple people called in saying they knew the person and were able to give a name.” He added that evidence discovered in the suspect’s truck ties “him to the crime.”

The spokesman also commended the employee, who was working alone at the time of the incident, for staving off her attacker, per KIRO.

“They are in vulnerable positions because they’re usually controlling those spots by themselves at early hours in the morning when it’s dark outside,” Crossley said. “But this barista did an awesome job of protecting herself and fighting this person off.”