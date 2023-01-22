Report: Florida Man Shot After Being Lured by Promise of ‘Sexual Favors’

A young Florida woman has reportedly been accused of luring a man to an ambush after promising sexual favors via online messages.

The man, who was apparently shot in the back during the incident, had to undergo emergency surgery, the Villages-News reported Thursday.

He was allegedly lured to an address in Adamsville “by 20-year-old Gracie Lemke who contacted him through Facebook Messenger, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office,” the outlet said, adding the young woman allegedly promised him “sexual favors.”

On what appears to be Lemke’s Facebook page, she posted numerous photos of herself and her about information says she is from Orlando.

Meanwhile, once the man arrived at the scene and exited his car, a 24-year-old man named Joshua Timmons allegedly restrained him.

As Lemke and another woman, Lauren Locher, allegedly began searching the man’s vehicle, he broke away from Timmons and tried to flee on foot.

The convicted felon is accused of shooting the victim in the back. The bullet reportedly came out through the man’s abdomen.

The Villages-News article continued:

Lemke, Locher and Timmons climbed into Lemke’s 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer and fled the scene. They had taken the man’s cell phone, but tossed it out of the window of the Trailblazer as they were driving away. They stopped for gasoline before heading to 305 Terry St. in Wildwood, where Lemke and Timmons have been living. When law enforcement arrived at the home, they spotted Timmons as he was attempting to burn clothing he had been wearing during the alleged ambush.

When authorities executed a search warrant at the residence, they reportedly found a bloody knife, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and baggies.

Photos show the three suspects in the case:

One of the charges Timmons faces is attempted murder, and officials are holding him without bond in jail.

Locher, who was still in custody on Thursday, faces charges of burglary and theft while “Lemke is free on $20,000 bond. She is facing charges of robbery and burglary,” the article concluded.

As the crime wave sweeps across President Joe Biden’s (D) America, citizens are “more likely now than at any time over the past five decades to say there is more crime in their local area than there was a year ago,” Gallup reported in October.

“The 56% of U.S. adults who report an increase in crime where they live marks a five-percentage-point uptick since last year and is the highest by two points in Gallup’s trend dating back to 1972,” the outlet said.