Three men from Chicago suspected of being involved in a catalytic converter theft ring were busted in Western Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Christian Buie, 31; Antonio D. Johnson, 42; and Harold T. Wade, 29, are facing charges of corrupt organizations, conspiracy, theft, and related offenses and are currently being held without bail, according to Tribune-Review. They were arrested following a two-month-long investigation.

According to authorities, the three suspects allegedly targeted businesses in at least three western Pennsylvania counties, including Westmoreland, Allegheny, and Fayette.

Investigators believe the suspects stole 35 catalytic converters from Mitsubishi Outlanders from the Jim Shorkey auto dealership in North Union Township and another Shorkey dealership in North Huntingdon, Tribune-Review reported. Damages from those thefts are estimated to be around $124,000.

“The brazen acts of these suspects not only cost innocent drivers and business owners hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, but these suspects terrorized our neighborhoods and our business across Western Pennsylvania for months,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli at a press conference on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the suspects traveled from Chicago to Pennsylvania in December, driving a rented Porsche Panamera and an SUV, before going on their alleged theft spree, CWB Chicago reported.

When the three men were arrested, police discovered 17 catalytic converters inside their SUV. One of the suspects then admitted to renting storage space for the stolen items, WTAE reported.

North Huntingdon police Chief Robert Rizzo believes there are likely more suspects involved in the theft ring.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals, such as rhodium, that can sell for up to $27,000 on the black market.

“You sell enough of these and get them to a scrap yard … the amount of scrap metal you are getting out of them is substantial,” said Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr, who oversaw the investigation, on Tuesday.

According to CWB Chicago, two of the suspects–Buie and Wade–were arrested eight years ago in a van that had 24 stolen catalytic converters in the Northside of Chicago.

