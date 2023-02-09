A Republican councilman in Milford, New Jersey, was fatally shot Wednesday, a week after another councilperson was killed.

Fifty-one-year-old PSE&G worker Russell D. Heller was allegedly killed by an ex-employee in Somerset, Patch.com reported Thursday.

Another NJ councilmember shot dead just a week after slaying of Eunice Dwumfour https://t.co/OH2ezLTxz6 pic.twitter.com/R5JIbUwicX — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2023

Authorities are still investigating the case, but said the shooting was not politically connected to Heller’s elected office or political affiliations.

Zachary T. Rich, the Director of Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners, said in a statement that Heller would be deeply missed, adding he “was a loving and caring father to his daughter and a dedicated and loyal friend to all of those who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

According to law enforcement, Heller was at his workplace when the former employee, identified as 58-year-old Gary T. Curtis, reportedly fatally shot him in the parking lot.

Aerial video footage shows authorities placing a tarp over a vehicle at the scene: