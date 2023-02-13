A pair of Chicago men described as “gang intervention workers” were arrested for their alleged involvement in an illegal gun sale to an undercover police officer, according to a report.

On January 20, Sergio Gomez, 52 (above, left), allegedly sold an illegal gun to a police officer who was conducting an undercover narcotics operation, CWB Chicago reported. The outlet indicated that the officer had been accompanied by Miguel Morales (above, right), from whom he had allegedly purchased cocaine on multiple occasions.

Citing Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Peasall, CWB Chicago wrote that “Morales remained on the phone with the officer while the officer entered another car” where the $1,000 transaction for the gun occurred with Gomez.

Both men have reportedly been convicted of murder, Gomez in 1993 and Morales in 1994.

Additionally, a 2018 arrest record indicates Gomez was charged with possession of cocaine in a quantity of more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams, as well as three traffic offenses.

CWB Chicago reported Morales is an employee of Chicago’s Safe Passage program which, according to Chicago Public Schools, is designed to “provide a positive, trusted adult presence for students as they travel to and from school.”

He allegedly headed to his job with the program after conducting a 30-gram cocaine transaction with the undercover in early December, Peasall said, per the outlet.

“Private attorneys who represented the men said they work for the same outreach program as community liaisons and gang intervention workers,” per CWB Chicago.

Gomez is charged “with being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal delivery of a firearm.” Morales’s charges include “the illegal sale of a firearm and delivery of cocaine,” per CWB.

Bail for each of the men is set at $4,000, according to CWB.

