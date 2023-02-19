A South Carolina woman is accused of killing a 26-year-old mother at a Kroger shopping center on Valentine’s Day.

Christina Harrison, 23, has been charged with murder after an incident that allegedly occurred “on February 14, 2023, at 7467 Saint Andrews Road,” in Irmo, South Carolina, Irmo Police Chief Robert Dale announced in a Facebook post.

“Irmo Officers responded to a shooting incident in the Kroger Shopping Center at 4:00 p.m. and located the victim in the parking lot,” the post explains. “A short time later, the victim was pronounced dead.”

Police believe the shooting resulted from a “verbal altercation” that allegedly occurred between Harrison and the victim.

The post indicated that witnesses say “the suspect fled the scene in a white Ford” but that Harrison surrendered herself shortly thereafter.

WLTX reported the Lexington County Coroner’s Office had identified the victim as Alexandria Cress Borys.

Borys, 26, worked as a cosmetologist and was “considering a degree in nursing,” per WLTX.

Borys’ husband, Tyler Borys, told WACH “their 2-year-old child and an infant” were in the car when the shooting occurred.

“A beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so so much more.” he wrote in the description of a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to establish a memorial for Borys. “Alexandria was truly taken too soon.”

He also reportedly said she had been visiting Kroger with her “sister-in–law, niece, and nephew,” per WLTX.

The outlet noted Borys’s brother had “died from a gunshot wound” about a week before she was shot.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them. One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event,” Dale reflected on the incident. “Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today.”

An inmate record indicates Harrison is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on charges of murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. No bond amount is listed.