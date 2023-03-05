Texas Mother Accused of Stabbing Her Five Children, Killing Three

A Texas woman is accused of stabbing three of her children to death and injuring two more of her children, according to ABC News affiliate WFAA.

Sources told the outlet that three elementary school-aged children (a six-year-old and two five-year-olds) were found dead inside a home in Ellis County on Friday afternoon. Two other children, a four-year-old and a 13-month-old, were injured and taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital with stab wounds, according to the report. Their conditions have not been released.

Sources with Child Protective Services (CPS) told WFAA that Shamaiya Hall, 25, allegedly stabbed her children when a CPS worker came unannounced to the home because the worker “suspected Hall was having unsupervised visitations with her children,” the report states. CPS confirmed the five children were siblings.

“The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that CPS had been at a home on the street where the crime took place, and then quickly called 911 for help,” according to the report. “The children had been previously placed by CPS under the guardianship of another relative.”

BREAKING: police in Italy are at a home in front of Stafford Elementary where there is an active death investigation. No further details—but ECSO says CPS was at a home on this street and then quickly called for assistance. Italy is about 45 mins south of Dallas along I-35E. pic.twitter.com/oh95FaSCrw — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) March 4, 2023

CPS told the outlet, “We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why.”

Ellis County Judge Todd Little also released a statement, saying his “thoughts and prayers are with the families and citizens of Italy.”

Hall was arrested and booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center. She is facing charges of three counts of capital murder. A judge set a $2 million bond for each charge, totaling $6 million.

The outlet obtained records showing that Hall, a resident of Forney, Texas, was previously arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing her sister’s boyfriend in 2017.

Hall’s twin sister, Troyshaye Mone Hall, was also arrested in 2021 for allegedly stabbing and killing her seven-year-old daughter, according to the report. Mone Hall was ordered to go to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.