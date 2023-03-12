A 25-year-old woman is accused of abandoning a newborn baby in a trash can at a gas station in California, according to police.

The Fullerton Police Department said officers responded to a call on Thursday afternoon from a service station on Orangethorpe Avenue about a baby that was found in the trash can in the establishment’s restroom. Once they arrived on the scene, they found the baby and “immediately began life saving measures” before the Fullerton Fire Department transported the child to a local hospital.

The newborn was in critical but stable condition as of Friday, according to police.

Venissa Maldonado was arrested on Friday and is facing charges of attempted murder and felony child abuse, police said. Detectives were able to find Maldonado after conducting an investigation, which included inspecting surveillance footage and possible vehicle information, police said.

Police noted that California has a Safety Surrendered Baby law in place, which was signed permanently into state law in January 2006.

“The law’s intent is to save lives of newborn infants at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents or person with lawful custody to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked,” according to the police department. “The Safely Surrendered Baby Law requires the baby be taken to a public or private hospital, designated fire station or other safe surrender site designated by the County Board of Supervisors. “