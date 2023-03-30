A 12-year-old Wisconsin boy has been accused of fatally shooting his 34-year-old neighbor in the man’s home.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported a 12-year-old boy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide after he allegedly shot Brandon Felton, 34, in the head on March 15.

A Dominos order led police to the arrest of a 12-year-old suspect in a Milwaukee homicide. The boy has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.https://t.co/ZfCSeCdpPB — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) March 28, 2023

Police reportedly connected the 12-year-old to the crime scene after finding a receipt for a pizza delivery that allegedly had the boy’s phone number on it, per the Journal Sentinel.

Police say they made contact with the boy and discovered the boy’s grandmother lived on the same street as Felton and that the man would sometimes play video games with the boy and other children, per the Journal Sentinel.

Citing an arrest affidavit, TMJ 4 quoted an alleged transcript of the boy’s text messages with a friend the day of the shooting:

3/15/2023 3:31 p.m. – Defendant: “I’m gonna do it to Brandan” 3/15/2023 9:20 p.m. – Defendant: “Or should I kill him rm” (Sends follow-up text of “Rn” [right now]) 3/15/2023 9:26 p.m. – Defendant: “Cuz I can belt him rn” 3/15/2023 9:27 p.m. – Defendant: “Cuz I can belt him blood” 3/15/2023 9:35 p.m. – Defendant: “I’m belting him don’t got time for dude going after my family”

Initially, the boy allegedly denied having been at the man’s house or ordered pizza there the night of the murder, per TMJ 4.

However, the outlet noted the boy later allegedly claimed he had been at the house with Fenton and another person identified as Sam, who the boy allegedly said killed Fenton after the group played video games and ordered pizza.

Citing court documents, FOX 6 reported the boy had allegedly been attempting to weapons from Felton.

The Journal Sentinel indicated the boy’s bail has been set at $100,000 and noted he is not being held in the county’s jail but may instead be at a juvenile detention facility. The outlet also noted the boy has been charged as an adult but that child offenders can have their cases transferred to the juvenile court system under certain circumstances.