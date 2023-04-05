A 43-year-old man has been accused of stabbing a 31-year-old woman to death Friday in a Washington, DC, hotel room while he was out on bond for another charge, having allegedly been found in the room covered in the woman’s blood, according to court documents.

Citing court documents, WJLA reported George Sydnor Jr., 43, is being held without bond after allegedly stabbing Christy Bautista, 31, of Virginia at least 22 times.

NBC Washington reported the woman was visiting D.C. for a concert and staying at the Ivy City Hotel, where the murder occurred.

According to the outlet, security footage allegedly showed Sydnor entering Bautista’s hotel room around 6:45 p.m. after appearing to listen at the door to the room:

Moments later, Sydnor was seen stepping into the hotel room, and security cameras captured the sounds of a possible struggle, court documents say. A witness reported seeing a distressed female open the hotel room door and yell for help before a male pulled her back inside. That witness called 911. They were not named in court documents. Bautista was heard yelling, “Help! Help!” in security footage before a door slammed closed, according to court documents.

The Daily Mail reported that when Bautista was killed, Sydnor was out on bond in connection with armed robbery charges from October, describing the man as a “career criminal.”

WJLA reported a judge has found probable cause to hold Bautista without bond on first-degree murder charges in this case.

Bautista’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her funeral expenses.

“Christy made an impact on everyone’s lives that she encountered. She was a shining light that lifted up everyone’s spirits around her. She encouraged people to do things they were afraid of and cheered them on,” the GoFundMe reads. “She showed them what true strength was through her courageous actions. She would remember one small, random thing you said and find any way to help. Her life was ended way too short by a cruel act of violence that she did not deserve.”