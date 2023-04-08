Police say two teenagers stabbed a 13-year-old boy in the course of an alleged robbery early Friday evening.

The Portland Police Bureau wrote in a press release that a “victim was found injured in the 1400 block of Southwest Vermont Street in Portland, Oregon, and was later transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment” with “serious but non-life-threatening” injuries.

Police say two male suspects “robbed and stabbed with a knife, and one suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun” before fleeing.

Police say they later apprehended two suspects after receiving a report about two boys, 15 and 17, matching the suspect’s descriptions on the 1400 block of Southwest Bertha Boulevard:

Officers challenged the suspects and took them into custody. A knife was recovered from one of the suspects and a realistic looking airsoft pistol was located next to where the boys were sitting (photos). Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded and assumed control of the investigation. They booked a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old into the Multnomah County Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center. The 15-year-old was charged with Robbery in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree. The 17-year-old was charged with Robbery in the First Degree and Robbery in the Second Degree.

The press release included a picture of the knife allegedly used to stab the boy. A ruler is juxtaposed to the knife, showing it was well over six inches in length.

Citing witnesses, Oregon Live reported the boy is believed to have been exchanging a $20 bill for two $10 bills with another person.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and they are looking for additional information.

The Portland Police Bureau has urged the members of the public to come forward with any information of relevance to this case, particularly those who may have captured video of the incident or witnessed it, via email at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 23-89891.