Missouri law enforcement was called on Wednesday when an elderly woman allegedly robbed a bank and handed the teller an interesting note.

The incident happened at the Goppert Financial Bank located in Pleasant Hill, where a suspect wearing grey clothes, plastic gloves, a black N95 mask, and sunglasses approached a teller with a slip of paper, the Kansas City Star reported.

Court documents said the note informed the worker it was a robbery and that the suspect needed “13,000 small bills,” adding, “Thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you.”

The suspect allegedly told the teller to make it quick and hand over the cash, which the suspect received.

Police eventually identified the suspect as 78-year-old Bonnie Gooch.

An image shows the woman with short grey hair and wearing a grey T-shirt:

78-year-old Bonnie Gooch arrested for robbing a bank — again https://t.co/XM7FRlOW9v pic.twitter.com/018421HQET — New York Post (@nypost) April 7, 2023

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts about the incident, one person calling her “Gangsta Grandma,” while another person asked, “Where’s her Clyde?”

Gooch reportedly left the scene in a Buick Enclave that had a handicap registration. Authorities later stopped her car outside an animal clinic, and prosecutors claim she smelled of alcohol.

During the stop, officers noticed a large amount of cash in the vehicle.

“Obviously it was a tense situation but when the hands of an elderly woman came out of the car and that is who’s driving the suspect vehicle it’s a little shocking,” Pleasant Hill Police Department Chief Thomas Wright told Fox 4 News Kansas City.

Once Gooch was arrested, she was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution and now remains behind bars on $25,000 bail.

However, court records indicate the suspect has at least two previous bank robbery convictions, one of which was in California in the late 1970s. The more recent incident reportedly happened in 2020 at a Lee’s Summit bank, after which she was sentenced to probation that ended one year later, per the Star article.

“Well she’s very wily,” Wright said of the suspect. He also told the Star the woman had no “diagnosed” illnesses, but officials are trying to determine if underlying health issues played a role in the incident.

Gooch is scheduled for arraignment in May.